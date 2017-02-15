Reed powers Clemson to rout of Wake Forest

Sophomore guard Marcquise Reed came off the bench to score 21 points as Clemson kept its flickering postseason hopes alive with a 95-83 ACC victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S,C.

The 95 points were the most scored in an ACC game in seven seasons under coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson (14-11, 4-9 ACC), coming off losses to Syracuse and Duke by a total of three points, finally got over the hump against Wake Forest (15-11, 6-8), thanks in large part to Reed, who is in his first season after transferring from Robert Morris.

Reed connected on 5 of 10 shots from the floor and 9 of 10 free throws for Clemson, which trailed 15-14 with 11 minutes left in the first half, but took control from there. The Tigers built a 46-32 advantage at halftime and the lead swelled to as many as 21 points early in the second half.

Forward Jaron Blossomgame added 17 points for Clemson while guards Shelton Mitchell, who was coming off a career-high 23-point game at Duke, added 15 points, as did fellow guard Avry Holmes. Clemson made 10 of 19 shots from 3-point range in halting a three-game losing streak and defeating the Demon Deacons for a fourth consecutive time.

Sophomore center Josh Collins scored 29 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds for Wake Forest while sophomore guard Bryant Crawford added 25 points.