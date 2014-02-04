Preview: Wake Forest at Duke

Even though it lost last time out, No. 11 Duke continued to serve notice it is playing as well as any team in the country. The Blue Devils, who host Wake Forest on Tuesday, saw their five-game win streak halted Saturday with a two-point overtime loss at undefeated Syracuse in a matchup that lived up to its billing. I can’t ask my team to play any harder than they did; it was a great game. Both teams played with so much heart,  Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

The Blue Devils, whose rematch against the top-ranked Orange on Feb. 22 is their only remaining game against a ranked opponent, return to action hoping to extend the nation s longest active home win streak to 29 games against the potentially shorthanded Demon Deacons. Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre left with an ankle injury at the end of the first half of Saturday s loss to Georgia Tech and is listed as questionable for Tuesday. This contest marks the start of a daunting stretch for Wake Forest, which plays four of its next five away from home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-8, 4-5 ACC): Travis McKie hit all 11 of his free throws Saturday, becoming the first Demon Deacon to make at least that many free throws without a miss since 2005. The effort helped Wake Forest go 27-of-33 from the line, continuing its ability to get to the stripe (ACC-high 593 attempts) while also bucking its season-long woes in converting free throws (league-worst 64.8 percent). The Demon Deacons, who are 11th in the country in defending 3-pointers (28.5 percent), allowed the Yellow Jackets to hit 46.2 percent from deep.

ABOUT DUKE (17-5, 6-3): The Blue Devils shot 15-of-36 beyond the arc Saturday, with each total ranking as the ninth-highest single-game mark in school history. Duke s long-range effort bumped up its season average to 41.4 percent, which would rank third on the school s all-time single-season list behind the 1991-92 NCAA Championship team (43.4 percent) and the 1982-83 squad (42.6). Jabari Parker and Syracuse s Tyler Ennis were named ACC Co-Rookies of the Week on Monday, marking the sixth time Parker has at least shared the award.

TIP-INS

1. Duke holds a 162-77 all-time lead in the series and has won seven straight meetings in the ACC s oldest rivalry.

2. Wake Forest G Coron Williams has committed only four turnovers in 540 minutes this season, none during league play.

3. The Blue Devils  Rasheed Sulaimon (47.9 percent), Andre Dawkins (47.2) and Rodney Hood (44.7) rank first, second and third, respectively, in the conference in 3-point percentage.

PREDICTION: Duke 82, Wake Forest 64