Preview: Wake Forest at Duke

In No. 3 Duke’s case, its Achilles’ heel can be found in the bad ankles of its top two scorers - freshman Jahlil Okafor and senior Quinn Cook. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they already secured a double-bye in the ACC tournament as they host Wake Forest on Wednesday, and despite the injuries are on a roll. ”We’ve won nine games in a row, and I feel like we are getting better, and everybody’s ready to play and we’re playing for each other so it’s been a lot of fun playing with these guys,” Okafor told reporters after contributing 13 points and 14 rebounds in Duke’s 73-54 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.

Cook (15.9 points per game), who suffered his injury against Syracuse, and Okafor will be less than 100 percent as the Blue Devils play their final home contest of the season and attempt to defeat the Demon Deacons for the 16th straight time at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won at Wake Forest 73-65 on Jan. 7 for its ninth victory in the last 10 meetings behind 20 points from freshman Justise Winslow. The Demon Deacons, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 69-66 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, are 0-6 on the road in ACC contests but four of the setbacks were by a combined 12 points, including two in overtime.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (13-16, 5-11 ACC): The Demon Deacons hope to ride the momentum of Sunday’s emotional Senior Night victory as junior guard Codi Miller-McIntyre (team-best 13.7 points per game) scored 11 of his 13 in the second half. ”We need to play the way we played (Sunday),‘’ Miller-McIntyre told reporters on how Wake Forest needs to finish the regular season. “We didn’t back down. We didn’t fold. ... That’s going to be huge, just playing for each other. No selfishness.” Junior forward Devin Thomas (12.2 points, team-high 9.1 rebounds) on Sunday became the 51st player in school history to record 1,000 points.

ABOUT DUKE (26-3, 13-3): The Blue Devils, who conclude their regular season Saturday at No. 19 North Carolina, are in excellent position to gain a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and appear on a collision course to meet No. 2 Virginia in the ACC tournament final. Tyus Jones (11.4 points, team-best 5.7 assists per game), Okafor (team highs of 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds) and Winslow (12.3, 5.8) on Monday were among 10 finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the nation’s top freshman. Duke was fourth in the nation in scoring (80.7 points) and third in field-goal percentage (50.1) entering Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski on Monday did not comment amid accusations that G Rasheed Sulaimon, who was dismissed from the team Jan. 29, sexually assaulted two women and according to sources, Krzyzewski knew about the attacks as early as March 2014.

2. Okafor is attempting to become the first freshman to lead Duke in scoring, rebounding and field-goal percentage (ACC-best 66.3).

3. Cook, who will be honored in Senior Night pregame festivities, has made a 3-pointer in a school-record 39 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Duke 80, Wake Forest 69