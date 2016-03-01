Preview: Wake Forest at Duke

There have been some signs of life of late, but someof the numbers continue to add up in troubling fashion for Duke. The 18th-rankedBlue Devils were dominated by Pittsburgh 76-62 on Sunday – the program’s record-tyingeighth loss this season as a ranked team – and will try to rebound Tuesday witha home game against lowly Wake Forest.

Against the Panthers, Duke shot 37.5 percent from the floor - including 11-of-32 from 3-point range - in matching its lowest offensive output of the season. Most of the issues, though, were inside as the Blue Devils were outrebounded 39-20 and outscored 24-6 in the paint. “They were superb, and I‘m not sure if we were. We were out of character,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said during his postgame conference. “If you get outrebounded 39-20, you’re probably not going to win.” Wake Forest certainly can relate as it heads into Tuesday’s contest – its regular-season finale – sitting 14th in the 15-team ACC after dropping 13 of its last 14 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-18, 2-15 ACC): The DemonDeacons also played Sunday and are coming off an 81-74 loss to Virginia Tech, whichcapped the program’s first losing season at home (6-9). Devin Thomas(15.7 points) and Bryant Crawford (13.5) are the team’s only membersaveraging in double figures, but four other active players are averaging atleast 7.1 points. As a team, Wake Forest is surrendering an ACC-high 79.2 points and owns the conference’s worst turnover differential at minus-3.4per game.

ABOUT DUKE (21-8, 10-6): Rebounding is sure to bean emphasis Tuesday for the Blue Devils as they are coming off their worsteffort on the glass (20 total rebounds, minus-19 differential) this season. Anddespite its 62-point outing, Duke still ranks second in the conference at 81.6 per game, with Grayson Allen (20.9 points), Brandon Ingram (17) andLuke Kennard (11.9) leading the way. Allen has scored at least 22 points in sixof his last 10 contests and is averaging 22.6 in that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has won 11 of the last 12 in the series,including a 91-75 road victory on Jan. 6 as Allen scored 24 points and Kennardadded 23 off the bench.

2. Blue Devils C Marshall Plumlee, averagingeight points per game, didn’t attempt a shot against Pittsburgh and was heldscoreless for the first time this season.

3. Wake Forest G Codi Miller-McIntyre scored ateam-high 19 points against Virginia Tech and is averaging 15.4 on 55.8 percent shooting over his lastfive contests.

PREDICTION: Duke 85, Wake Forest 71