No. 14 Duke has worked its way back into the ACC title chase and will try to stay there when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. The Blue Devils have won six straight to climb back within one game of first-place North Carolina in a crowded field near the top of the conference.

The Blue Devils began the season as the nation’s top-ranked team, and after some early hiccups, they’re beginning to look like a national championship contender again. “We didn’t have our full team until late, and then when we got our full team, there were little bumps in the road just trying to figure out everything,” Duke freshman forward Jayson Tatum told reporters. “We’re not there yet. We’re still learning. But I think we’re getting better each and every day." Duke barely eked out an 85-83 victory at Wake Forest on Jan. 28 – the game that started its current winning streak. The Demon Deacons, who have lost four of their last seven overall and two straight on the road, have dropped 17 in a row at Duke dating to 1997.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (15-11, 6-8 ACC): The Demon Deacons are coming off a 95-83 loss at Clemson on Tuesday despite a career-high 29 points - and 10 rebounds - from John Collins and 25 from Bryant Crawford. Collins (18.5 points, 9.4 rebounds) has scored 20 or more points in nine straight games – the longest streak in the ACC since T.J. Warren did it in 15 straight in 2013-14 – and recorded 12 double-doubles. Crawford (15.5 points, 5.6 assists) and Keyshawn Woods (12.8, 3.6, 4.4 rebounds) form a dynamic backcourt duo, but the Demon Deacons’ deficiencies at the defensive end have held them back in conference play.

ABOUT DUKE (21-5, 9-4): The Blue Devils have used nine different starting lineups, but they’ve utilized the same starters five times during their six-game winning streak. Luke Kennard (19.8 points) and Grayson Allen (15.4, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists) have been the glue for much of the season, and the latter’s move to the primary point guard role has helped spark Duke’s resurgence. Tatum (16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds) also has been a critical addition after missing the early part of the season with a knee injury, and he teams with Amile Jefferson (11, 8.9) to form a strong frontcourt duo.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the ACC with an average of nine 3-pointers per game in league play and outscores opponents by an average of 10 points from beyond the arc.

2. Wake Forest has lost 17 consecutive road contests against ranked opponents dating to a victory at North Carolina on Jan. 20, 2010.

3. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 29 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Duke 84, Wake Forest 73