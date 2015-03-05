Duke demolishes Wake, clinches No. 2 in ACC

DURHAM, N.C. -- Even in Duke’s best moments, the third-ranked Blue Devils don’t have many situations like this in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

They whipped Wake Forest just about every way possible in a 94-51 rout, soaking in the home finale Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“A 43-point win and you’re not doing much in the second half,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “In our conference, these types of wins don’t happen very often.”

Leading an efficient Duke offense, freshman reserve guard Grayson Allen scored 27 points.

Duke (27-3, 14-3 ACC) wrapped up the No. 2 seed for next week’s ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The Blue Devils no longer had a shot at gaining a share of first place after Virginia won earlier in the week at Syracuse.

“It’s our 27th win and we have the No. 2 seed for the tournament,” Krzyzewski said. “We’ve got to try to get fresh.”

Duke holds a 10-game winning streak heading into the regular-season finale Saturday night at rival North Carolina.

The outcome was sweet for Duke senior Quinn Cook, who didn’t seem to mind his last performance in his home facility was devoid of drama. He said it was memorable nonetheless, with the Blue Devils going 15-1 in home games this season.

“It’s surreal,” Cook said. “We didn’t take this for granted. We’ve come a long way.”

Guard Matt Jones tacked on 17 points and forward Justise Winslow and Cook tallied 13 points apiece for Duke, which led by more than 30 points in the first half. Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones scored 10.

The second half might have been just as satisfying as the first half for Krzyzewski.

“We weren’t as intense, and that’s going to happen,” he said. “We just didn’t want to get sloppy. I never thought we did. I was pleased the whole way.”

Wake Forest (13-17, 5-12) was locked into the ACC’s No. 11 seed before any of Wednesday’s results, but the outcome marked the second time in three games the Demon Deacons were blowout victims. They lost for the fourth time in five games, though Wednesday’s margin of defeat tied for the third worst in program history.

“That pressure, we’ve seen that before and we have to do a better job of handling that,” said Wake Forest coach Danny Manning, who was rather unimpressed with his team’s more competent second half. “Not enough. We have to realize we have to play every possession.”

Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre paced the Demon Deacons with 20 points. Guard Mitchell Wilbekin added 11 points.

Allen made nine of 11 shots from the field, including four of five from 3-point range. He began the night averaging three points per game.

“We have to do a much better job guarding,” Manning said. “They have a guy come in and have a career night.”

Cook made a 3-pointer in the opening minute to push his stretch of 3-point baskets to 40 consecutive games.

Center Jahlil Okafor had six points, failing to reach double figures for Duke for the first time.

Wake Forest’s first half was so miserable that it was 0-for-5 on free throws. That was just a small part of the problem because the Demon Deacons committed 19 turnovers by game’s end.

Duke used a couple of huge stretches of dominance to build a 52-15 halftime lead.

The Blue Devils scored the game’s first 12 points until Wilbekin scored the next five points for the Demon Deacons.

The next 19 points belonged to Duke, with Allen collecting 11 of those on 4-for-4 shooting, with his four-point play capping the burst.

Allen later scored eight consecutive Duke points, and he already had a season-high 19 points by halftime, outscoring Wake Forest across the first 20 minutes.

Wake Forest, which missed its first four shots, gave the ball away on three of its first four possessions. The Demon Deacons were charged with 16 first-half turnovers.

NOTES: G Quinn Cook was honored in a pregame ceremony on Senior Night. He is the only scholarship senior on Duke’s roster. ... Wake Forest coach Danny Manning, despite spending a large part of his youth in North Carolina, had never previously been at a game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. ... Duke won 73-65 on Jan. 7 at Wake Forest in what was the Blue Devils’ first game decided by fewer than 10 points this season. ... Wake Forest lost for the 16th consecutive visit to Cameron. ... Wake Forest goes to Boston College on Saturday before beginning the ACC tournament Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.