Preview: Wake Forest at Florida State

A pair of struggling teams meet on Wednesday when Florida State hosts Wake Forest in an ACC showdown. Florida State battled with No. 14 North Carolina last time out before falling 78-74 for the fifth loss in the last seven games. Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton pointed to the play of freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who had a career-high 35 points, as a positive from the loss while telling reporters, “His future is very bright. He always gives great effort while he’s learning and growing.”

The Demon Deacons have lost three in a row and five of their last six after Clemson’s Josh Smith lifted the Tigers to victory with a last-second basket on Saturday. The second narrow defeat in three games was deflating for Wake Forest coach Danny Manning. “It’s wearing on me,” he told reporters. “We’re not just finishing or closing and we have to be better about that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-11, 1-6 ACC): With just a single win in conference play, the Demon Deacons are reeling and Manning told the Winston Salem-Journal that nothing is ever guaranteed in this league after squandering an opportunity to put Clemson away late. “Not in this league,” Manning said. “Not on the road.” Codi Miller-McIntyre is the Demon Deacons’ leading scorer, averaging 13.7 points, while Devin Thomas adds 13.1 to go along with a rebounding average of 10 per game that ranks second in the conference to Miami’s Tonye Jekiri (10.3) and is among the top 20 in the nation.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (10-10, 2-5): Rathan-Mayes has emerged as the Seminoles’ biggest offensive threat this season, averaging 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game to help fill the void left by leading scorer Aaron Thomas, who was declared ineligible after just six games. “This is something I prepared for my whole life,” Rathan-Mayes told the Tallahassee Democrat after the loss to North Carolina. “It was a good night but I wish we could’ve won.” Montay Brandon averages 13 points for Florida State to go along with a team-high 5.5 rebounds and Devon Bookert chips in with 10.5 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Neither team has defended particularly well, with Florida State (68.6 points per game) and Wake Forest (69.4) at the bottom of the ACC in scoring defense.

2. The Seminoles shoot a paltry 27.4 percent from 3-point range, ranking ahead of only Georgia Tech (25.6 percent) among ACC teams.

3. Thomas has recorded double-doubles in four straight games for the Demon Deacons and has totaled nine on the season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 79, Wake Forest 70