Florida State 82, Wake Forest 76 (2OT): Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes totaled 21 points, five rebounds and five assists as the host Seminoles needed two overtimes to turn away the Demon Deacons in ACC play.

Phil Cofer added 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Florida State (11-10, 3-5 ACC), which won for the second time in its last three games after a three-game losing streak. Devon Bookert contributed 15 points and a game-high four steals while Montay Brandon and Jarquez Smith each notched seven points for the Seminoles.

Codi Miller-McIntyre scored a season-high 25 points to lead the offense for Wake Forest (9-12, 1-7), which remained winless on the road in conference play. Freshman Cornelius Hudson set career marks, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Devin Thomas registered 12 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Demon Deacons, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Florida State used an 11-2 surge to get to within 21-15 with six minutes left until halftime and closed the period on a 10-4 spurt, led by five points from Bookert, to trim the deficit to 33-27 at the half after starting the game by missing 11 of its first 13 attempts from the field. After the break, the Seminoles took their first lead of the game on a 3-pointer from Bookert with 13:44 to go and following six lead changes down the stretch, a layup from Miller-McIntyre knotted the score at 65-65 with 11 seconds to play to force overtime.

Mitchell Wilbekin gave the Demon Deacons a 70-67 lead on a 3-pointer with 2:41 left in the first overtime but after Cofer split a pair of free throws to knot the score for Florida State, another Wilbekin try from beyond the arc at the buzzer wouldn’t go, forcing a second extra frame. Bookert drove the lane and dished off to Cofer, who converted a dunk to snap a 75-75 tie with 1:25 remaining and after Miller-McIntyre split a pair of free throws to draw Wake Forest within 77-76, Rathan-Mayes converted a jumper and two free throws to secure the win for the Seminoles.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has beaten Wake Forest three straight times and has won seven of the last eight meetings. ... The Demon Deacons held a 44-39 rebounding advantage, including 22 offensive boards, compared to 11 for the Seminoles. ... Thomas’ double-double was his fifth consecutive and his 10th of the season.