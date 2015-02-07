Preview: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Saturday’s contest between Wake Forest and host Georgia Tech involves teams with a combined 4-16 record in the ACC, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of this game. While neither team is expected to be a serious threat to land an NCAA Tournament berth, a victory here could go a long way toward finishing .500 and becoming eligible to appear on a different postseason stage. Wake Forest won the season’s first meeting 76-69 behind 17 points and 14 rebounds from junior forward Devin Thomas - the only ACC player averaging a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) - to snap a four-game slide in the series.

The Demon Deacons are 2-5 on the road - 0-4 in the ACC, losing their last three such games by a combined 11 points, including contests decided in overtime and double OT, prior to an 88-84 victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday. Georgia Tech, which is last in the ACC, is 0-4 in home conference games, losing by a combined seven points, and is coming off a 72-66 loss at No. 5 Duke on Wednesday. “We’ve played pretty darned good,” Yellow Jackets coach Brian Gregory told reporters. “We probably deserve a few more wins, and we haven’t gotten them. That’s what this league is all about right now.”

TV: Noon ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-12, 3-7 ACC): The Demon Deacons boast a solid inside-outside tandem in Thomas and junior guard Codi Miller-McIntyre (14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and team-best 4.0 assists), who scored 23 against N.C. State and is averaging 20.8 points in his last six contests. Junior guard Madison Jones recorded eight assists without a turnover Wednesday and leads the ACC with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.3 in conference games. “I just have to stay aggressive,” Jones told the school website. “I just have to trust my teammates, which I’ve been doing, and just keep attacking the basket as much as I can.”

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-12, 1-9): Junior guard Marcus Georges-Hunt scores a team-leading 14 points per game and averaged 20.3 over his last four contests while junior forward Charles Mitchell, a transfer from Maryland, averages 9.7 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets boast a rebounding margin of plus-8.8 - third-best in the ACC - and have won the battle on the boards in seven of 10 conference games, with Wake Forest one of the three who bested them. Georgia Tech is last in the ACC in 3-point percentage at 25.7 after matching a season high with eight in 11 attempts against Duke.

TIP-INS

1. Miller-McIntyre needs 13 points to become the 50th player in Wake Forest history to reach 1,000.

2. The teams are among the bottom three in the ACC in field goal percentage - offense and defense.

3. After meeting the Yellow Jackets, the schedule becomes significantly tougher for the Demon Deacons as they host Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday before visiting No. 3 Virginia on Saturday and No. 10 Notre Dame on Feb. 17 prior to a second encounter with Virginia on Feb. 25.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 71, Wake Forest 64