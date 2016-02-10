Preview: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning knows his Demon Deacons have lost eight in a row entering the opener of a three-game road trip Wednesday at Georgia Tech, but there were signs of a breakout in Wake Forest’s last performance. The Demon Deacons held a four-point lead late in the first half Saturday against Florida State, and were tied early in the second half before the Seminoles pulled away 91-71, the Demon Deacons’ 10th loss in 11 ACC games this season.

“We have to play with more intensity, and with more attention to detail,” Manning told reporters after his team extended its longest ACC losing streak in five seasons. “For 11 minutes in the first half, we were doing something right that worked for us. We have to continue with that same mindset for the duration of the ballgame.” The Yellow Jackets also have struggled in conference play, losing for the eighth time in 10 league contests Sunday in falling 75-68 to No. 11 Miami. Georgia Tech went more than 21 minutes without getting a basket from an interior player, and a 9-for-16 showing from the free-throw line offset 50 percent shooting from the field and from 3-point range. “Those are just empty possessions,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory said to the media afterward. “When you get fouled you need to capitalize on that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-13, 1-10 ACC): Forward Devin Thomas continues to put together an outstanding season despite the Demon Deacons’ struggles, leading Wake Forest with 16 points and 9.9 rebounds (fourth in the league). Forward Cornelius Hudson scored matched a season high with 17 points off the bench Saturday, the most scored by a Wake Forest reserve this season. The Demon Deacons are last in the ACC and 320th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 79.4 points per contest.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-11, 2-8): The Yellow Jackets have lost every conference game by less than 10 points, fueling speculation Gregory’s job could be in jeopardy unless Georgia Tech can make a late-season surge. Forward Charles Mitchell ranks second in the league and 20th nationally in rebounding at 10.1 per game, but pulled down only two against Miami. Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt averages a team-best 15.7 points and scored 19 points Sunday, but the Yellow Jackets were outscored from the free-throw line for the ninth time in conference play and are shooting 26-for-43 from the stripe in the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest’s strength of schedule is ranked No. 1 in the country; 23 of the Demon Deacons’ 30 regular-season games are against teams ranked in the RPI Top 120.

2. Thomas ranks fourth in the ACC in field-goal percentage, hitting 55.5 percent of his attempts.

3. The Yellow Jackets have won the past 10 meetings in Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 77, Wake Forest 72