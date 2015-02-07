(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede. CORRECTS Hudson FT shooting first half, second sentence, fourth graph. REMOVES first reference to Miller-McIntyre, first notebook item.)

Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 59: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 13 points - including eight during a decisive run to start the second half - and the host Yellow Jackets had little trouble with the Demon Deacons.

Charles Mitchell scored 15 points as Georgia Tech (11-12, 2-9 ACC) avenged a 76-69 loss Jan. 10 with its fifth victory in the last six meetings and won for the first time in five conference home games. Chis Bolden added 14 while Demarco Cox contributed seven points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Yellow Jackets.

Freshman Cornelius Hudson scored a season-high 19 points for Wake Forest (11-13, 3-8), which could not overcome 6-for-30 shooting in the first half and shot 29.7 percent to fall to 0-5 in ACC road contests. Konstantinos Mitoglou added 15 while leading scorer Codi-Miller McIntyre had seven for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest missed its first seven shots and 11 of its first 12 while falling behind 11-0 and didn’t make its first two-point field goal until Devin Thomas converted with 8:30 left in the first half to cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 19-11. The Yellow Jackets made 6-of-10 from 3-point range - 3-for-4 by Bolden - prior to the break en route to a 34-22 advantage at intermission as Bolden contributed 11 points and Hudson converted 7-of-9 free throws en route to 13 points.

Georgia Tech erupted for a 13-2 run out of the break - highlighted by Georges-Hunt’s explosion and a steal and 3-pointer by Bolden. Miller-McIntyre’s bucket near the midway point of the period cut the deficit to 57-41 before the Yellow Jackets increased their lead to as many as 23 down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miller-McIntyre (team-high 14.5 points per game) is six shy of becoming the 50th player in Wake Forest history to reach 1,000. ... Georgia Tech is last in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage at 26.8, but is 17-for-31 in its last two games after making a season-high nine in 20 attempts against the Demon Deacons. ... Wake Forest F Devin Thomas entered the game as the only ACC player averaging a double-double, but slipped to 12.7 points and 9.8 rebounds after recording six and five against the Yellow Jackets.