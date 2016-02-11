Georgia Tech 71, Wake Forest 66

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a career-high 30 points and helped Georgia Tech to a 71-66 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday in Atlanta, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ three-game losing streak.

Georges-Hunt made 11 of 15 shots from the field and was perfect on seven free throws. The senior hit four clutch free throws in the final 26.1 seconds as Georgia Tech held on. He also had four assists, three steals and two rebounds. He eclipsed his previous best of 27 points against Virginia Tech on Jan. 16.

Georgia Tech trailed 47-42 with 14:00 left and went on a 10-2 streak to take the lead. The final three points of the run were scored when Georges-Hunt drove for a basket, drew a foul and made the free throw. The Yellow Jackets never again trailed.

The Yellow Jackets (13-11, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got 14 points and 15 rebounds from forward Charles Mitchell. It was his 13th double-double of the season. Forward Nick Jacobs added 11 points.

Wake Forest (10-14, 1-11 ACC) was led by forward Devin Thomas with 20 points and eight rebounds. Guard Bryant Crawford added 10 points and six assists, but he committed five turnovers. The Demon Deacons lost their ninth consecutive game.