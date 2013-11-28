Preview: Wake Forest vs. Kansas

Young Kansas gets a test of focus and endurance when it begins the Battle 4 Atlantis with a quarterfinal matchup against unbeaten Wake Forest on Thursday. Highly regarded Andrew Wiggins leads four freshmen among the top five scorers for the second-ranked Jayhawks as they visit the Bahamas for three contests in three days. It won’t be easy for Kansas against the Demon Deacons, who are off to their best start since 2008-09 when they went 16-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The Jayhawks look to start 5-0 for the fifth time in coach Bill Self’s 11 seasons and avoid the distractions of the vacation atmosphere. “I feel like we all know we’re going out there to try and handle business,” Kansas sophomore Perry Ellis told the Kansas City Star. “That’s the mindset we want to have.” Kansas must raise its game on the defensive end against a Wake Forest team that boasts four players averaging in double figures.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-0): The Demon Deacons are averaging 85.6 points in the early going and stand among the national leaders in rebounds per game (49.2), but the level of competition jumps up considerably this week. Codi Miller-McIntyre recorded at least 20 points in his first four games and leads the team in scoring (18.6), followed by fellow sophomore Devin Thomas (14.4). Thomas pulls in a team-high 11.6 rebounds while seniors Travis McKie (12.2) and Coron Williams (11.2) are also averaging in double figures scoring.

ABOUT KANSAS (4-0): Ellis, who averaged 5.8 points as a freshman, has matched Wiggins at 16.8 in the opening four games while making 69.4 percent from the field. Wiggins has only turned the ball over three times in his first four collegiate contests – none in the last two games – and is shooting 58.5 percent. Freshman Wayne Selden Jr. had 12 points in the 88-58 victory over Towson on Friday, perhaps the Jayhawks’ most complete performance, and another rookie Joel Embiid averages a team-best eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Williams, a transfer from Robert Morris, is the first Demon Deacon to drain 14 from 3-point range over a three-game stretch since Justin Gray made 15 in 2005-06.

2. Kansas has reached 24 straight NCAA Tournaments, the longest active streak in the nation.

3. McKie needs five points to become the 10th Wake Forest player with at least 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in his career.

PREDICTION: Kansas 80, Wake Forest 74