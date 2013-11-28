No. 2 Kansas 87, Wake Forest 78: Freshman Andrew Wiggins scored 12 his team-high 17 points in the final six minutes as the Jayhawks held off the Demon Deacons in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Frank Mason contributed 13 points and Jamari Traylor added 10 off the bench for Kansas (5-0), which will play Villanova in Friday’s semifinals. Wiggins struggled from the field for much of the game, but made his final four shots as the Jayhawks survived a 3-of-15 effort from 3-point range.

Codi Miller-McIntyre went 10-of-16 from the field and scored 26 points to lead Wake Forest (5-1), which plays USC in the consolation round Friday. Tyler Cavanaugh had 11 points while Madison Jones and Coron Williams added 10 each for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons led 11-9 early before Kansas ran off 15 of the next 17 points, capped by an Andrew White III three-point play. Nine players scored for the Jayhawks in the opening 20 minutes as they settled for a 40-26 advantage at intermission.

Miller-McIntyre scored six points during an 11-2 run that pulled Wake Forest within four almost six minutes into the second half. Mason answered with a 3-pointer as Kansas quickly pushed its lead back to 11 and held off a late rally by the Demon Deacons with a big basket from Wayne Selden Jr. that made it 79-72 with 1:24 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jayhawks are off to a 5-0 start for the fifth time in coach Bill Self’s 11 seasons. … Travis McKie became the 10th Wake Forest player to reach both 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in his career. He needed five points coming in and scored six. … Kansas sophomore F Perry Ellis, who shared the team lead in scoring with Wiggins coming in, had nine points.