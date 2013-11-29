No. 2 Kansas 87, Wake Forest 78: Freshman Andrew Wiggins scored 12 his team-high 17 points in the final six minutes as the Jayhawks held off the Demon Deacons in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Frank Mason contributed 13 points and Jamari Traylor added 8 off the bench for Kansas (5-0), which will play Villanova in Friday’s semifinals. Wiggins struggled from the field for much of the game, but made his final four shots as the Jayhawks survived a 3-of-15 effort from 3-point range.

Codi Miller-McIntyre went 10-of-16 from the field and scored 26 points to lead Wake Forest (5-1), which plays USC in the consolation round Friday. Tyler Cavanaugh had 11 points while Madison Jones and Coron Williams added 10 each for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest led 11-9 early before Kansas ran off 15 of the next 17 points, capped by an Andrew White III three-point play. Nine players scored for the Jayhawks in the opening 20 minutes as they settled for a 40-26 advantage at intermission.

Miller-McIntyre scored six points during an 11-2 run that pulled the Demon Deacons within four almost six minutes into the second half. Mason answered with a 3-pointer as Kansas quickly pushed its lead back to 11 and held off a late rally by Wake Forest with a big basket from Wayne Selden Jr. that made it 79-72 with 1:24 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Jayhawks are off to a 5-0 start for the fifth time in coach Bill Self’s 11 seasons. … Travis McKie became the 10th Wake Forest player to reach both 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in his career. He needed five points coming in and scored six. … Kansas sophomore F Perry Ellis, who shared the team lead in scoring with Wiggins coming in, had nine points.