Preview: Wake Forest vs. Kansas State

Danny Manning made his name as a college basketball player at Kansas, which he led past Kansas State nearly 30 years ago en route to a NCAA championship. The third-year Wake Forest coach will face his former in-state rival for the first time since that meeting in the 1988 Elite Eight on Tuesday when the Demon Deacons square off in an NCAA Tournament South Region matchup against the fellow-11th seeded Wildcats in a First Four game at Dayton, Ohio.

Two games before pulling an upset of heavily-favored Oklahoma in the title game, Manning willed a group of Jayhawks famously dubbed "Danny and the Miracles" to a 71-58 win victory over a Kansas State team led by another Hall-of-Fame player in Mitch Richmond. Thanks to another late-season surge with less on the line, Manning has Wake Forest in the Big Dance for the first time since 2009-10 after the Deacons finished at .500 in the ultra-competitive ACC. The Wildcats ended a two-year NCAA Tournament drought this season despite an 8-10 mark in Big 12 play, cracking the field of 68 largely on the strength of three Top-25 victories - two over Baylor and one against West Virginia. The winner of this contest will head to Sacramento, Calif. on Thursday to face No. 6 seed Cincinnati in first-round action.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (19-13): John Collins ranks third in the ACC in scoring (18.9 points) as well as second in rebounding (9.8) and first in field-goal percentage (62) - marks that allowed the 6-10 forward to win the conference's Most Improved Player award and finish second in the ACC Player of the Year balloting. Fellow sophomore Bryant Crawford (16.1 points, team-high 5.4 assists, team-high 1.4 steals) is averaging 22.3 points over his last three outings in large part due to ability to get to the foul line, going 32-for-34 from the free-throw line over that span. Crawford - the first Deacon since Randolph Childress in 1994-95 with over 500 points and 150 assists - and Collins are the first Wake Forest duo since Tim Duncan and Childress to record 500 points in the same season.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (20-13): All five Wildcat starters score between 9.4 and 12.5 points per game - a balanced offensive attack that mirrors a stingy team defense which has allowed an average of 54.3 points over its last three contests and ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring defense overall (66.9). Senior forward Wesley Iwundu leads the team in scoring and rebounding (6.4), while sophomore guard Barry Brown averages 11.7 points and 2.4 steals - the second-best mark in the Big 12. Forwards D.J. Johnson (11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) and Dean Wade (9.4 points, 4.6 boards) each hold their own offensively, but their biggest task Tuesday will be trying to slow down Collins, who has been held under 10 points only twice this season.

TIP-INS

1. With 15 points in Wednesday's ACC quarterfinal loss to Virginia Tech, Collins became the first Demon Deacon with at least 600 points and 300 rebounds in a season since Duncan in 1996-97.

2. Kansas State sophomore PG Kamau Stokes has committed a Big 12-high 94 turnovers, recording at least two in 12 consecutive games.

3. Crawford is the first Wake Forest player to average at least 15 points and five assists since Chris Paul in 2004-05.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 80, Kansas State 75