Preview: Wake Forest at Louisville

Louisville was picked seventh in the ACC preseason media poll after losing 83 percent of its scoring from last season while Wake Forest was tabbed to finish 11th following a 13-19 campaign last year under first-year coach Danny Manning. Both teams have played well above those prognostications during the non-conference portion of their schedules and look to carry that into conference play Sunday when the 18th-ranked Cardinals host the Demon Deacons.

Leading the country in scoring margin (plus-27.7), Louisville’s only losses have come by a combined six points to ranked teams in Michigan State and Kentucky while going 10-0 at the KFC Yum! Center against mostly overmatched competition, winning each home contest by at least 22 points. One of the Cardinals’ two setbacks over that stretch came Dec. 26, when they nearly overcame a 16-point second-half deficit before falling 75-73 at Kentucky. Wake Forest moved to 5-1 away from home Tuesday, winning for the sixth time in seven tries after edging LSU 77-71 in Baton Rouge. The Demon Deacons are unlikely to be intimidated by Louisville either - they collected neutral-site wins over Indiana and UCLA at the Maui Invitational this season - but are searching for their first true road win over a ranked opponent since an 82-69 win over North Carolina in 2009-10.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-3): One of the keys to pulling the upset Sunday will be the play of senior forward Devin Thomas (16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds), who totaled 31 points and 11 rebounds against Louisville last season and is one of two ACC players averaging a double-double. Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre (4.8 points, five rebounds, 3.8 assists) is off to a slow start offensively this season after missing the first eight games due to a foot fracture but is coming off a career-high 12-rebound effort against LSU. Freshman guard Bryant Crawford (13.9 points, 4.8 assists) is averaging 18 points on 56.7 percent shooting over his last three games - a stretch during which he is also 12-of-23 beyond the arc.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-2): The Cardinals, already without 6-10 team captain and valuable reserve Mangok Mathiang for the past three games due to a broken foot that will likely keep him out another month, will also enter this contest without second-leading scorer Trey Lewis (14.7 points), who will be sidelined by a sprained ankle. The void left in the starting lineup by Lewis’ absence figures to be filled by freshman Donovan Mitchell (7.8 points), a former five-star recruit that coach Rick Pitino told reporters “it’s obvious the big stage does not bother (him)”. Pitino also expects a bounce-back performance from fellow guard Quentin Snider (9.3 points, 4.2 assists), who did not score in 28 minutes versus Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won its conference opener in six of the last seven seasons, including an 85-76 victory over the Demon Deacons last year.

2. Wake Forest, which will make its first trip to Louisville since the 1962 Final Four at Freedom Hall, is 7-0 this year in games decided by six points or fewer after going 5-6 in those contests last season.

3. The Cardinals lead the ACC in turnovers forced (15.7) while the Demon Deacons are committing turnovers on a league-high 19.3 percent of their possessions.

PREDICTION: Louisville 81, Wake Forest 72