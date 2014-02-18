Preview: Wake Forest at Maryland

With back-to-back losses to ranked teams and a game with No. 1 Syracuse waiting in the wings, Maryland could really use a win when it faces visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday in an ACC matchup. The Terrapins followed a loss to No. 13 Virginia by falling to No. 6 Duke 69-67 on Saturday, but a win over the Demon Deacons would get them back even in conference play. “It’s been a ride,” coach Mark Turgeon told the media after the Duke game. “We have been at North Carolina, at Virginia, at Duke, but it has made us so much better. We haven’t won any of them, but it’s made us better. I am going to miss this (playing at Duke).”

The Demon Deacons are mired in a five-game losing streak, the latest loss coming Saturday at home against Florida State 67-60, and road games with Maryland and North Carolina certainly won’t help their cause. Jeff Bzdelik’s team led by six at halftime, but the Seminoles pulled away in the final minutes and finished with a decided advantage in rebounds against a Wake Forest team that averages 36.7 per game. “You are not going to win a lot of games if you are not defending and rebounding for all 40 minutes,” Bzdelik told reporters. “In the guts of the game, we simply could not get a timely stop or a timely shot to go down.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Regional Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-11, 4-8 ACC): As the production of leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre has fallen off during the losing streak, so have the Demon Deacons, who have averaged 63.4 points, below their season average of 70.4. Over the first 20 games, Miller-McIntyre put up 15.1 points per game, but after averaging 9.5 during the losing streak, including missing a game against Duke, the sophomore’s scoring has fallen to 14.2 per contest. Devin Thomas, the team’s leading rebounder at 7.8 per game, had one of his worst contests of the season against Florida State with two points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-12, 6-7 ACC): Dez Wells has been the model of consistency for the Terrapins, scoring in double figures in 10 straight games and 23 of 26 contests this season. Wells, who is averaging 15.1 points, had 17 points and Jake Lyman put up 18, but it wasn’t enough to knock off Duke, which won the game on the foul line, making 28-of-34. “We fought through a lot of foul problems, and we were a little impatient offensively in the first half, but we competed,” Turgeon told the media. “I thought the second half, really the last 15 minutes, we were tremendous. I just hate that we came up short.”

TIP-INS

1. The Terrapins, who will move to the Big Ten after this season, hold a 69-56 edge in the series heading into the final meeting as ACC foes.

2. Senior F Travis McKie, who entered the season with 1,334 points and a 14.2 career average, is scoring 10.9 per game this season for Wake Forest.

3. Lyman (12.2 points per game) and Seth Allen (12.1) each shoot better than 38 percent from beyond the arc for Maryland.

PREDICTION: Maryland 67, Wake Forest 63