Maryland 71, Wake Forest 60: Nick Faust drilled four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points to pace the Terrapins to an ACC victory over the visiting Demon Deacons.

Charles Mitchell came up with 12 points and seven rebounds and Jake Layman supplied 11 points for the Terrapins (15-12, 7-7 ACC), who improved to 12-2 when leading at halftime. Evan Smotrycz chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds

Travis McKie scored 16 points and Devin Thomas notched 11 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Demon Deacons (14-12, 4-9). Codi Miller-McIntyre had 12 points and six assists as Wake Forest lost its sixth straight game.

Leading 36-35 with 15:46 left, the Terrapins received 3-pointers from Seth Allen, Faust and Layman in pushing the lead to 10 points. The cushion grew to 14 on a layup by Mitchell with 9:08 to go before the Demon Deacons clawed back to within six points with 4:31 remaining.

The Terrapins crushed any hopes for Wake Forest by scoring nine points over the next two minutes, including a jumper and a dunk by Faust. The Demon Deacons made 7-of-10 field goals and went up 15-7 over the first 10 minutes of the first half , but the Terrapins shook off a slow start and closed the half on a 11-2 run to go into the break leading 30-25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland opened the game 3-of-16 overall and 1-of-8 from 3-point range, but surged ahead by making 9-of-14 and four 3-pointers to close the half. ... Faust made 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and also had five rebounds and four assists. ... The Demon Deacons committed 18 turnovers and made just 9-of-20 free throws.