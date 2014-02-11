Preview: Wake Forest at N.C. State

T.J. Warren continues showing why he belongs in the discussion of top player in the ACC, and as his North Carolina State squad prepares to host Wake Forest on Tuesday, the sophomore forward looks to continue a strong season that has him on top of the conference in scoring. Warren recorded 19 of his 27 points in the second half to help the Wolfpack survive against stubborn Miami on Saturday, his sixth consecutive game of 20-plus points and the fifth time in six contests Warren has made at least half of his field-goal attempts. Wake Forest has not played since an 83-63 loss at Duke on Feb. 4, the first of a five-game stretch in which the Demon Deacons play four times away from home.

Wake Forest has dropped to 10th in the conference standings thanks to a three-game losing streak. Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre did not play against Duke due to a sprained right ankle, but is expected to return to the lineup against the Wolfpack. N.C. State comes in having won four of its past five contests, and a victory would be beneficial given the Wolfpack play four of their next six on the road, including trips to top-ranked Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-9, 4-6 ACC): Sophomore Devin Thomas ranks second in the ACC in rebounding at eight boards per contest, and is second to Miller-McIntyre on the Demon Deacons in scoring at 11.4. Arnaud William Adala Moto recorded his second double-double of the season against Duke, scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds. Miller-McIntyre, who missed the second half of Wake Forest’s loss to Georgia Tech before sitting out the Duke game, averages 14.4 points and ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in field-goal percentage, assists and assists-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (15-8, 5-5 ACC): Warren has been fantastic for the Wolfpack, averaging 22.6 points while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. Ralston Turner gave N.C. State 16 first-half points against Miami, but only tallied one field goal in the second half as Warren shouldered the bulk of the scoring load. Anthony Barber is seventh in the league in assists at four per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest G Coron Williams had not committed a turnover in 221 minutes of ACC play until the Duke game.

2. The contest features two of the bottom three 3-point shooting teams in the league: Wake Forest is 13th at 31.5 percent; N.C. State is last at 29.2 percent.

3. The Wolfpack lead the all-time series 137-101, and have met at least twice a season since 1915-16.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 71, Wake Forest 63