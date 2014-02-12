N.C. State 82, Wake Forest 67: T.J. Warren scored 23 of his career-high 34 points in a dominant first half and finished with 10 rebounds as the Wolfpack won for the fifth time in six games.

Warren, the ACC’s leading scorer at 23.1 points per game, finished 15-for-26 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range for N.C. State (16-8, 6-5 ACC). The Wolfpack shot 52.5 percent from the field and took control with a 12-0 second-half run while getting 16 points from Ralston Turner.

Codi Miller-McIntyre, Wake Forest’s leading scorer who returned from an ankle injury, led the Demon Deacons (14-10, 4-7) with 15 points off the bench. Travis McKie and Devin Thomas each scored 11 points for Wake Forest, which lost its fourth in a row.

Warren scored seven points in the game’s first six minutes, and his 3-pointer with just under eight minutes to go in the opening half gave the Wolfpack a 30-23 lead. The Demon Deacons scored the next nine points to go ahead 32-30 on Miller-McIntyre’s layup with 5:28 left, but Warren scored seven consecutive points late in the half as N.C. State led 46-38 at halftime.

Wake Forest was within striking distance with 13 minutes to go, trailing 56-47, before Warren’s teammates helped the Wolfpack pull away. Turner hit three free throws and Anthony Barber made a 3-pointer and a jumper as N.C. State built a 68-47 with 8½ minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Warren, who came into the game second in the ACC in field-goal percentage, hit 10-of-14 first-half shots. … The Wolfpack shot more than 50 percent for the second time in four games, after not hitting more than half their shots in eight consecutive contests. … Wake Forest, next-to-last in the ACC in free-throw shooting at 65 percent, finished 14-for-31 from the line.