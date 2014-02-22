Preview: Wake Forest at North Carolina

North Carolina was searching for answers a month ago at 1-4 in the ACC and it appears to have found most of them on a steady climb up the standings. The Tar Heels will try to avoid a letdown after an emotional victory over Duke and win their ninth straight contest when struggling Wake Forest pays a visit on Saturday afternoon. North Carolina could move into third place in the ACC with a victory if Duke loses Saturday while the Demon Deacons look to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Tar Heels won their last eight games by an average of almost 11 points, capped by the 74-66 victory over Duke on Thursday at home. North Carolina guard Leslie McDonald told reporters the streak means a lot because everyone doubted them early on and added, “We started buying in and we started listening to what coach (Roy Williams) wants us to do and now we’re on a roll.” Wake Forest was 11-3 overall when it handed the Tar Heels a 73-67 defeat on Jan. 5 and has dropped nine of 12 since.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-12, 4-9 ACC): The Demon Deacons lost their last six games by an average of 12 points while scoring 62.8 per contest and are allowing 71.9 in league play – last in the ACC. Codi Miller-McIntyre leads in the team in scoring (14.1), but is 2-of-25 from 3-point range in ACC games after going 11-of-36 in his first 13 outings. Travis McKie averages 11.1 points and Devin Thomas adds 11 to go along with a team-high eight rebounds after recording his fifth double-double Tuesday at Maryland.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (19-7, 9-4): McDonald snapped out of a 2-for-16 shooting slump by making 9-of-12 from the field and scoring 21 points against Duke. Point guard Marcus Paige averages 17 points to lead an offense ranked second in the ACC at 75.9 per contest despite being last in the league in free-throw percentage (62.3) and 11th in 3-point shooting (31.7). James Michael McAdoo is second in scoring (14.5) and boasts six double-doubles this season – three in the last six games.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina F Brice Johnson is 22-of-31 from the field the last five games, averaging 12.2 points in that span.

2. McKie is eight rebounds shy of becoming the eighth Wake Forest player to compile at least 1,600 points and 800 rebounds.

3. The Tar Heels are first in the ACC in rebounds per game (41.2) and Wake Forest is fourth (36.8), but the Demon Deacons allow the most boards in the league (36.7).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 66