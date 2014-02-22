North Carolina 105, Wake Forest 72: Leslie McDonald led six players in double figures with 19 points and made 5-of-6 from 3-point range as the Tar Heels rolled over the visiting Demon Deacons for their ninth consecutive victory.

Kennedy Meeks contributed 15 points and Brice Johnson chipped in with 14 for North Carolina (20-7, 10-4 ACC), which shot 57.4 percent from the field and made 11-of-15 from behind the 3-point arc. Marcus Paige scored 13 while J.P. Tokoto and James Michael McAdoo each added 11 points as the Tar Heels avenged a loss to Wake Forest in the league opener.

Coron Williams led the way with a season-high 19 points and Tyler Cavanaugh registered 15 as Wake Forest (14-13, 4-10) lost its seventh straight game. Devin Thomas added 14 points for the Demon Deacons while leading-scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre was held to 0-of-7 from the field and did not score.

Wake Forest was within three before the Tar Heels scored 19 of the next 22 points – including back-to-back 3-pointers by McDonald – for a 35-16 lead. Meeks scored 12 points and McDonald had 11 in the opening 20 minutes and North Carolina forced nine turnovers for a 52-33 edge at intermission.

Cavanaugh’s 3-pointer pulled the Demon Deacons within 13 with 16 minutes left, but Paige followed with a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-3 run for the Tar Heels. North Carolina continued to pull away for its season high in points as it reached 20 wins for the 10th straight season and 41st in the last 44.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tar Heels, who came in shooting 62.3 percent from the free-throw line, was 16-of-17 in the first half and 24-of-29 for the game. … Wake Forest F Travis McKie started his 121st career game, tying Eric Williams for second on the program’s all-time list behind Tim Duncan (127). … North Carolina sealed its 38th ACC season with at least 10 league wins and ninth in 10 years under coach Roy Williams.