Preview: Wake Forest at North Carolina State

There is no telling which North Carolina State team will show up for Saturday's ACC game against visiting Wake Forest. Will it be the Wolfpack squad that defeated then-No. 21 Virginia Tech by 26 points and proceeded to lose to No. 9 North Carolina by 51, or could it be the one that limited Pittsburgh to one field over the final eight minutes in Tuesday's victory?

With Maverick Rowan inserted back into the starting lineup, the Wolfpack were a different unit than the one that lost to Georgia Tech on Sunday, using a strong defensive effort to outscore the Panthers 19-7 over the final nine minutes. "It's understanding how hard you have to play and understanding what can happen if you don't," coach Mark Gottfried told the media. "It's a process of learning how to win and what you have to do to win at this level." The Demon Deacons overcame their own troubles, namely holding on to big second-half leads, in defeating Miami on Wednesday and attempt to snap an 11-game road losing streak to N.C. State. "This is actually really huge for us," Wake Forest's leading scorer John Collins told the media. "For us to go up that big and have us in that situation again where they are coming back and this time we actually close out the game."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-7, 2-4 ACC): With three capable scorers in Collins, Bryant Crawford and Keyshawn Woods, the Demon Deacons show they can score with anyone, but remain a work in progress on defense. Only Virginia Tech and N.C. State allowed more points per game in ACC contests than the 79.8 points Wake Forest permits. Danny Manning's team is in the middle of the pack in field goal percentage defense and is one of the better clubs in the ACC at guarding the 3-point line, so perhaps it has more to do with its up-tempo style on offense.

N.C. STATE (13-6, 2-4): After enduring an up-and-down first half to the season, including missing seven games because a concussion, Rowan is starting to become a consistent performer for the Wolfpack. The sophomore guard followed up a 17-point effort against Georgia Tech by matching a career high with six 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 21 points against Pittsburgh. Rowan wasn't the only player to step up against Pittsburgh as freshman Omer Yurtseven registered his first career double-double with 12 points and a career-best 16 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Yurtseven, a 7-0 center from Turkey, averages 21.6 minutes, 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds since missing the season's first nine games because of an NCAA suspension.

2. The 96 points against Miami are the most the Demon Deacons scored in a regulation ACC game since matching that number against Clemson in 2009.

3. Wake Forest, whose last road win over N.C. State occurred in 2005, faces a big 141-103 deficit in the series, including a 4-13 mark at PNC Arena.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 91, Wake Forest 87