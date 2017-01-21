Wake Forest halts 25-game ACC road skid

RALEIGH, N.C. -- John Collins scored 21 points as Wake Forest snapped a 25-game Atlantic Coast Conference road losing streak by defeating North Carolina State 93-88 on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

Keyshawn Woods chipped in 18 points, Bryant Crawford added 14, Mitch Wilbekin had 12 points and Dinos Mitoglou had 10 points for Wake Forest (12-7, 3-4 ACC)

It was the first time in 21 ACC road outings under third-year coach Danny Manning that the Demon Deacons departed as winners.

Abdul-Malik Abu scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half for N.C. State (13-7, 2-5). Dennis Smith Jr. posted 15 points and 13 assists, Maverick Rowan and Torin Dorn both pumped in 13 points and Terry Henderson had 11.

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried was denied in his first try for career win No. 400.

Wake Forest built an eight-point lead in the second half, but the Wolfpack pulled within 68-67 when Smith drained three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Mitoglou answered with a three-point play and 3-point basket, sending Wake Forest up 74-67 on the way to a 10-point lead.

Henderson made a pair of 3-point baskets for N.C. State in the last minute, cutting the gap to 88-85. Crawford hit one free throw at the 29-second mark.

Henderson dunked before Wilbekin's two foul shots with 15 seconds to go. Collins fouled out with 9.1 seconds left, but Smith went 1 of 2.

Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven fouled out with 5:58 remaining with six points. N.C. State held a 44-43 halftime lead on the strength of Abu's 17 points and Smith's nine assists -- and despite the team's nine turnovers.

The Wolfpack built an early nine-point lead before Wake Forest turned turnovers into a 23-22 edge.

The teams combined to shoot 4-for-19 on first-half 3-point attempts.