Preview: Wake Forest at Northwestern

The true measure of just how good Wake Forest is probably won't be known until it gets into the ACC portion of its schedule, but the results so far are encouraging heading into Monday's game at Northwestern. The Demon Deacons bounced back from their lone defeat to No. 2 Villanova by posting double-digit victories over a couple South Carolina schools in Charleston and Coastal Carolina.

A 12-point victory over Coastal Carolina looks good on the surface, but Wake Forest jumped out to a 30-5 lead and spent the rest of the game fighting off the Chanticleers. "I told the guys we don't apologize for win," coach Danny Manning told the media. "We're always happy with a win, but we've got work to do." John Collins continues to be a monster on the inside for Wake Forest and had perhaps his best game of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds against Coastal Carolina. For the season, the 6-10 sophomore is averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while making 40-of-60 from the field. The Wildcats and leading scorer Vic Law won't be pushovers in the first meeting with the Demon Deacons, not with a win over No. 21 Texas and narrow losses to Butler and Notre Dame by a total of six points on their resume.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-1): Sophomore Keyshawn Woods is a welcome addition for the Demon Deacons, doing a little bit of everything, including outstanding shooting. The 6-3 guard, who shot it well in his lone season with Charlotte, ratcheted it up for Wake Forest, particularly from 3-point range, where he is 14-of-21 on the young season. He has also contributed 25 rebounds and 22 assists, trailing only sophomore Bryant Crawford (38) in the latter and Collins and junior Konstantinos Mitoglou (6.7) in the former category.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-2): Law must have spent considerable time between his freshman and sophomore seasons working on his shot as he improved dramatically from inside and outside the arc. The 6-7 forward improved 20 percentage points to 58.7 overall and 27.5 percent to 63.0 from 3-point territory. Law and junior guard Scottie Lindsey combined to increase their scoring by 19.8 points per game over last season as the Wildcats have needed to replace two of their top three scorers for coach Chris Collins.

TIP-INS

1. Bryant McIntosh, a solid 36 percent 3-point shooter in each of his first two seasons, started 5-of-24 from beyond arc, but has 30 assists for Northwestern.

2. Northwestern lost five of its last six games against ACC competition with the victory coming in overtime last season at Virginia Tech.

3. After posting a 29-36 record in his first two seasons, former Duke player and assistant coach Collins led Northwestern to a school record 20 wins last season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 77, Wake Forest 74