Preview: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

On the surface, a week-long break came at the best possible time for No. 10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish take the court for the first time since Feb. 10 when they host Wake Forest in an ACC battle on Tuesday. Notre Dame’s last four games have featured a loss at Pittsburgh, a sluggish win against league-worst Boston College, a 30-point defeat to Duke and a 60-58 win at Clemson.

“(The week off) refreshed our bodies and refreshed some of our habits we covered during our training season mode and during the offseason,” Irish guard Demetrius Jackson told reporters this week. “It was good to get back to those things and it was good to refresh. It gave us time to refocus, talk about some our goals. Sometimes, you can lose sight of those things.” Notre Dame’s goals include an ACC championship - the team sits 1 1/2 games behind first-place Virginia entering the week - and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest has different goals at this point, beginning with simply surviving a grueling five-game stretch in its schedule.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-14, 4-9 ACC): The Demon Deacons had won three of four before falling to No. 3 Virginia 61-60 on Saturday when leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre squandered two chances to tie or win the game in the final seconds. Coach Danny Manning did not take any solace in a moral victory against the ACC’s top team, telling reporters that “we’ve had a lot of learning experiences this year by that definition, and I‘m tired of them.” Miller-McIntyre averages 14.2 points while Devin Thomas chips in 12.3 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds and Konstantinos Mitoglou, who is 21-of-36 from 3-point range over his last five games, averages 9.9 points.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (22-4, 10-3): Jerian Grant averages 17 points to lead a team that entered Monday’s action ranked 14th in the nation in scoring (79.2). Three other players average double figures, including 6-10 forward Zach Auguste (12.7), who has scored a total of two points on 1-of-8 shooting in the last two games after recording at least 10 points in each of the previous five games. Auguste has not attempted a 3-pointer this season and is the only one of Notre Dame’s top six scorers who has not made at least 35 3-pointers during the campaign, as the Irish shoot 40 percent from behind the arc as a team.

TIP-INS

1. This is the second game of a five-game stretch for Wake Forest in which it faces No. 3 Virginia, No. 10 Notre Dame, Virginia again, Pittsburgh and No. 5 Duke.

2. Wake Forest won both meetings with Notre Dame last season.

3. Notre Dame G-F Pat Connaughton is the team leader in 3-pointers made (70) and 3-point percentage (45.2).

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 81, Wake Forest 68