One team needs a resume-building victory and the other will take any kind of win when Wake Forest visits Notre Dame on Tuesday night in a key ACC clash. Wake Forest won two straight and four of the last six, but could use a victory over a ranked team to enhance its NCAA Tournament hopes while the No. 24 Fighting Irish have dropped four consecutive games.

The Demon Deacons held off Boston College on the road last Tuesday before coming home to beat Georgia Tech 81-69 on Saturday as 6-10 sophomore John Collins notched his third double-double in four games. “Earlier in the season we may have folded or may have freaked out a little bit, but we’ve been there before,” Wake Forest junior guard Mitchell Wilbekin told the Winston-Salem Journal after Saturday’s win. “… We feel like if we just do what we do and don’t get crazy and listen to coach then we’ll be all right.” Notre Dame rallied to within two points with just under four minutes to play Sunday before losing at North Carolina 83-76 – its third loss to a ranked team during the losing streak. The Irish scored 60 or fewer in the first two losses and gave up more than 80 in each of the last two.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-9, 5-6 ACC): Collins has scored at least 20 in six consecutive ACC games, making him the first Demon Deacon to accomplish that feat since Skip Brown did it 10 straight times in 1974-75. Collins leads the team in scoring (17.6), rebounds (9.3) and blocks (40) while shooting 60.7 percent from the field while sophomore guard Bryant Crawford averages 14.9 points and a team-best 5.9 assists. Wilbekin stepped up with 16 points, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc, against Georgia Tech after totaling 17 in the previous three contests.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-7, 6-5): Senior forward V.J. Beachem (15.0 points) continued his hot stretch by scoring 20 on Sunday and has drained 23 of his 42 shots from the field over the last three games. Senior guard Steve Vasturia (13.9 points) is going the opposite way, averaging seven points per game in the last three and missing 12 of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc. Junior point guard Matt Farrell has made 9-of-18 from 3-point range over the past three encounters and junior forward Bonzie Colson tops the team in both scoring (15.6) and rebounding (10.5).

TIP-INS

1. Colson had 17 points and 10 rebounds Sunday for his ACC-best 14th double-double of the season.

2. Notre Dame leads the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (80.5) and the Demon Deacons stand 10th at 77.4 after making 21-of-24 on Saturday.

3. The Irish won both meetings last season and have taken the last three against Wake Forest.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 70