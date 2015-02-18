No. 10 Notre Dame 88, Wake Forest 75: Jerian Grant deposited 24 points to go with 10 assists and five steals as the host Fighting Irish used a strong second half to defeat the Demon Deacons in ACC action.

Four other players scored in double figures for Notre Dame (23-4, 11-3 ACC), led by Pat Connaughton’s 13 points. Steve Vasturia was 4-of-6 from long range for 12 points as the Fighting Irish finished 11-of-26 from 3-point land and connected on a blistering 27-of-28 from the foul line.

Devin Thomas recorded 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wake Forest (12-15, 4-10), which committed 14 turnovers and missed 12 of its 18 3-pointers. Codi-Miller McIntyre added 10 points and five assists for the Demon Deacons.

The teams went back and forth during an entertaining first half that ended with the Irish ahead 43-41, courtesy of Grant’s layup in the waning seconds. Notre Dame scored the first eight points of the second half, capped by 3-pointers from Grant and Vasturia, to open up a double-digit advantage.

The Irish lead grew to 70-51 on Vasturia’s 3-pointer with just under 12 minutes left. Madison Jones’ layup with roughly five minutes remaining drew Wake Forest within 79-71 before Connaughton drained a 3-pointer to turn the momentum back in Notre Dame’s favor.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zach Auguste added 12 points while V.J. Beachem notched 10 off the bench for Notre Dame. ... Darius Leonard contributed 10 points in a reserve role for Wake Forest. ... Thomas (15 points) and Grant (13) were the leading scorers in the first half.