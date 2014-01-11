Preview: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh aims to extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts Wake Forest on Saturday. The Panthers have opened up ACC play with two straight victories in their inaugural year in the conference and look poised to enter the USA Today Coaches’ poll for the first time this season. Coach Jamie Dixon has been pleased with his team’s transition but is not ready to rest on his laurels, saying: “So far I like it after two games but we have a long way to go and a lot of improvements to make.”

Wake Forest has dropped 15 consecutive conference road games and is coming off a blowout defeat to Virginia in which it scored a season-low 51 points. The Demon Deacons have lost two of their last three games and face an uphill climb with three of their next four contests on the road. Wake Forest is ranked in the top 20 nationally in rebounding but has lost the battle of the boards in its last three outings and needs to control the glass if it plans on pulling off an upset.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3, ACC Network, WTAE (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-4, 1-1 ACC): Guard Coron Williams finished as the lone player in double figures with 11 points as the Demon Deacons shot a season-low 35.4 percent in the 74-51 setback to Virginia. Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre, who leads the team in scoring (15.9), only managed eight points on 2-for-9 shooting against the Cavaliers. Forward Devin Thomas tops the team in rebounding (8.9) and has grabbed 10 or more boards on five occasions but has been held to single digits in his last three games.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-1, 2-0 ACC): Forward Lamar Patterson poured in 19 points and forward Durand Johnson added a career-high 17 in the 79-59 triumph over Maryland. The Panthers are ranked 14th in the country with 17.1 assists per game and have dished out 18 or more helpers in five of their last seven outings. Patterson leads the team in scoring (17.3) and has finished in double figures in each of his last 13 games.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh has won 10 games in a row at home this season and is 96-12 in its last 108 contests at the Peterson Events Center.

2. The Panthers have won 13 games by double digits.

3. Wake Forest is 1-25 in conference road games under coach Jeff Bzdelik.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 73, Wake Forest 55