Pittsburgh 84, Wake Forest 55: Lamar Patterson scored a game-high 24 points and dished out four assists as the Panthers rolled over the Demon Deacons in the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

Talib Zanna contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for fifth-seeded Pittsburgh (24-8), which will play North Carolina in Friday’s quarterfinals. Josh Newkirk had 10 points and Michael Young added nine as the Panthers shot 50 percent from the field and won the fourth time in the last five games.

Coron Williams led the way with 16 points for 12th-seeded Wake Forest (17-16), which shot 34 percent from the field – including 4-of-18 from behind the 3-point line. Codi Miller-McIntyre added 10 points and four of the Demon Deacons’ six assists.

Pittsburgh jumped to a quick 11-2 lead and Zanna scored 15 points in the first half – including seven of the final nine – as the Panthers built a 39-25 advantage at intermission. Patterson also scored 10 and Pittsburgh held Wake Forest to 2-of-12 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

The Demon Deacons were within 13 before Patterson made two free throws, recorded a dunk and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 50-30 lead with 15:43 left. The Panthers pushed their lead to 29 points less than eight minutes into the second half and finished with a 38-30 edge on the boards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh collected 20 assists on 31 field goals, led by six from G James Robinson. … Wake Forest senior F Travis McKie started his 127th career game, tying Tim Duncan for the program’s all-time record. … Patterson played in his 144th career contest, passing Sam Young (143, from 2005-09) for the most in team history.