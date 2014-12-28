Preview: Wake Forest at Richmond

Wake Forest looks to go above .500 for the first time in December when it hits the road to face longtime rival Richmond on Sunday. The Demon Deacons are coming off a morale-boosting 60-53 victory over Bucknell after dropping four of their previous five games and turn their attention to snapping a two-game losing streak on the road. Wake Forest hopes to win two in a row against the Spiders after halting a three-game losing skid last season in a series that dates back to the 1920s.

Richmond has been on a roll recently and looks to win its fifth consecutive game for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign after downing IUPUI 57-53 on Dec. 23. The Spiders have reeled off five victories in their last six games after opening the season with a disappointing 2-3 record and aim to stay unbeaten at home with their seventh straight triumph at the Robins Center. Richmond has won three out of the last four meetings with the Demon Deacons, including two straight on its home court.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT RICHMOND (7-4): Kendall Anthony - who leads the team in scoring (14.8) - knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers en route to 19 points in the win over IUPUI. The Spiders continue to take care of the ball and are 15th nationally for fewest turnovers per game with 10.5 after committing eight versus the Jaguars. “I‘m certainly pleased with the win,” coach Chris Mooney told reporters. “We shot a good percentage and made 10 3-pointers without many turnovers which was good.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (6-6): Codi Miller-McIntyre - who tops the team in scoring (13.1) and assists (2.8) - recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win over Bucknell. Devin Thomas pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds despite being ejected for picking up two technical fouls early in the second half, which gave him nine technicals for his career. Freshman guard Mitchell Wilbekin will serve the final game of his suspension on Sunday after the NCAA ruled that three games would suffice instead of six.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest holds a 39-12 advantage in the series.

2. The Demon Deacons are 20th nationally in rebounding with 40.8 per game.

3. Richmond has held five straight opponents to 63 points or less.

PREDICTION: Richmond 74, Wake Forest 70