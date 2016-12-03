Preview: Wake Forest at Richmond

Getting two of its top players back on track will be critical for Wake Forest if it hopes to escape Saturday's game at Richmond with a victory. John Collins and Bryant Crawford were plagued by familiar foes, which in Collins' case is foul trouble and in Bryant's case turnovers, during Wednesday's loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Collins had his lowest scoring output of the season with 12 points after missing the final 7:24 of the first half, but he still managed to come up with a season-high 16 rebounds. With Collins on the bench, Northwestern outscored the Demon Deacons 12-6, which turned out to be critical in a seven-point defeat. "The thing we are trying to stress to him is defensive position," Wake Forest coach Danny Manning told the media of Collins. "He could break out a little more if he stayed out of foul trouble." Crawford, meanwhile, turned the ball over nine times, which is one more than he had in the previous six games combined, and had his worst shooting night of the season. The Spiders boast a pair of 18-point per game scorers in T.J. Cline and ShawnDre' Jones, but Chris Mooney's team is coming off a five-point defeat at the hands of Bucknell, a team Wake Forest defeated by 20 points in mid-November.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-2): After Collins, Crawford and Keyshawn Woods, the Demon Deacons have a bunch of role players that can fill a certain niche, but can't necessarily be counted on to play a starring role. Konstantinos Mitoglou, who had his first double-double of the season against Northwestern, supplies rebounding and defense while the trio of Austin Arians, Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress are strong 3-point shooters. Childress, a freshman, is struggling from inside the arc, hitting 7-of-24 attempts despite making 6-of-15 from beyond it.

ABOUT RICHMOND (4-3): While Cline and Jones both score at a high rate, Cline does a lot of other things, including leading the Spiders in rebounds and assists from his forward spot. The senior's shooting percentage may be above 50 percent for the third straight year, but Cline is struggling from 3-point range, making 24 percent after entering the season at 36.4 percent for his career. The senior, who spent his freshman season at Niagara, surpassed the 1,000-point mark at Richmond with his first point of the season, reaching the milestone in 68 games.

TIP-INS

1. Woods remains in the top 10 nationally in 3-point shooting at 64 percent (16-of-25).

2. Despite losing four out of the last six meetings, including 91-82 last season at home, Wake Forest still has a commanding 40-13 lead in the series.

3. Jones, Marshall Wood and Julius Johnson are the top 3-point shooters for the Spiders as each make 42 percent or better for a team shooting 32.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 73, Richmond 61