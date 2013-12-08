FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 76, Richmond 66 (OT)
December 8, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 76, Richmond 66 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 76, Richmond 66 (OT): Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 26 points and the host Demon Deacons scored the first eight points of overtime to upend the Spiders.

Tyler Cavanaugh added 15 points and Devin Thomas scored 11 points with a career-high 19 rebounds for Wake Forest (8-2). The Demon Deacons trailed by 11 points with less than six minutes left in regulation before rallying with a 14-3 spurt to send the game to overtime.

Cedrick Lindsay scored 18 points to lead Richmond (7-3). The Spiders scored eight points in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Wake Forest used two Cavanaugh free throws, and 3-pointers by Miller-McIntyre and Coron Williams to build a 69-61 lead with 2:37 remaining in overtime. Travis McKie finished with 10 points for Wake Forest.

Richmond could not hold a 58-47 lead with 5:09 to play. McKie’s 3-pointer with 1:16 to play brought the Demon Deacons within 61-59, and a pair of Miller-McIntyre free throws with seven seconds remaining tied the contest at 61.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teams were separated by no more than four points during a see-saw first half. … Wake Forest had lost to Richmond the past three years after beating the Spiders 17 consecutive times. … Wake Forest committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
