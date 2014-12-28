FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 65, Richmond 63
December 28, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Wake Forest 65, Richmond 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 65, Richmond 63: Devin Thomas tipped in Codi Miller-McIntyre’s last-second heave to hand the visiting Demon Deacons their second consecutive victory over the Spiders.

Miller-McIntyre led the way with 17 points and Thomas pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds while scoring nine points for Wake Forest (7-6), which trailed by four with 40 seconds left. Konstantinos Mitoglou tallied 11 points off the bench, including three clutch 3-pointers while Greg McClinton scored 10 for the Demon Deacons, who survived a 7-of-12 performance from the free-throw line.

T.J. Cline poured in a career-high 22 points for Richmond (7-5), which couldn’t overcome 7-of-13 shooting from the foul line. Kendall Anthony scored 11 of his 21 points in the final seven minutes and Deion Taylor grabbed a personal-best 10 rebounds for the Spiders.

Rondale Watson scored five straight points to put Wake Forest on top 43-34 before ShawnDre’ Jones scored on three consecutive possessions and Anthony converted a three-point play to give Richmond its first lead of the second half at 49-46. Terry Allen’s dunk made it 63-60 before Miller-McIntyre banked in a 3-pointer to even the score at 63 with 20 seconds left and Thomas tipped in his missed jumper to win it at the buzzer.

Miller-McIntyre scored five points during a 9-2 spurt as Wake Forest jumped out to a 24-17 lead and took a 33-25 advantage into intermission. Cline scored seven points as part of a 9-0 burst to trim the deficit to one before Mitoglou nailed a 3-pointer to end a scoring drought of more than six minutes to put Wake Forest in front 38-34.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest has won 19 of the last 22 meetings with Richmond. … McIntyre has scored in double figures in eight straight games while Thomas went over 600 rebounds for his career. … The Spiders have gone 26-of-47 from the foul line in their last three outings.

