Collins leads Wake Forest past Richmond

John Collins scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Wake Forest never trailed in a 75-67 victory over Richmond on Saturday at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va.

The Demon Deacons (6-2) avenged a loss from last season, aided by a 45-31 edge in rebounding.

Austin Arians' 15 points, along with 11 points from both Dinos Mitoglou and Keyshawn Woods, boosted Wake Forest, which made only 21 of 32 free throws.

However, Mitch Wilbekin's two foul shots with seven seconds left clinched the outcome.

T.J. Cline scored 20 points for Richmond (4-4). ShawnDre Jones added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Nick Sherod had 13 points for the Spiders.

The Demon Deacons, who were coming off a road loss to Northwestern, made only four of 24 shots from 3-point range, three of those bombs by Arians.

Wake Forest committed 15 turnovers and shot 43.1 percent from the field. The shooting rate was an improvement from a season-low 31.1 percent in its last game.

Wake Forest led 32-30 at halftime before Richmond tied the game at 38-38 before Arians hit a 3-pointer to snap the tie.

The Demon Deacons pushed the edge to 54-41 on Arians' basket with under nine minutes to play. They held a 13-point spread as late as 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

By the time Cline scored on a rebound to pull the Spiders to within 73-67, only 11 seconds were left.