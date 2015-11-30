Preview: Wake Forest at Rutgers

Finally getting back to full strength, Wake Forest knocked off UCLA last time out to finish in third place in the Maui Invitational. The Demon Deacons look for their second straight win when they visit Rutgers on Monday night.

Rutgers has lost two straight, both coming by double figures. The Scarlet Knights lost to another ACC team, Clemson, 76-58 in the consolation game of the Main Event tournament at Las Vegas on Wednesday. Rutgers also lost star guard Corey Sanders (questionable for Monday) to a toe injury against the Tigers. Wake Forest owns an impressive win against No. 14 Indiana.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-2): Danny Manning’s promising squad has to be pleased after beating the Hoosiers and Bruins at Maui with its lone loss coming against No. 16 Vanderbilt. The Demon Deacons got 21 points and nine rebounds from Devin Thomas against UCLA and Cornelius Hudson returned from a suspension to score 16. Rondale Watson, who also missed five games to a suspension for team violations, returned in the win against UCLA and the Demon Deacons hope to get back starting point guard Bryant Crawford from a bout with the flu.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-3): The Scarlet Knights’ lack of size hurt them severely against Clemson as the Tigers scored 26 of their 38 second-half points in the paint. Sanders scored 21 points and had four assists and three steals in a close loss to Creighton but scored just two points in 16 minutes against the Tigers and the Scarlet Knights looked lost offensively when their floor general went to the bench with a sprained toe. In two games in Las Vegas, Mike Williams, who entered the Main Event as Rutgers’ leading scorer, was just 4-for-18 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Hudson is the younger brother of Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree.

2. Wake Forest’s Mitchell Wilbekin leads the team with 11 3 pointers.

3. Deshawn Freeman leads Rutgers at 14.5 points a game

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 77, Rutgers 70