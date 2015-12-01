FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 69, Rutgers 68
December 1, 2015 / 2:49 AM / 2 years ago

Wake Forest 69, Rutgers 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 69, Rutgers 68

Sophomore forward Cornelius Hudson drove to the basket and finished a game-winning layup with 17.9 seconds remaining as Wake Forest survived against Rutgers, 69-68 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Piscataway, N.J.

Following Hudson’s layup, Rutgers (3-4) had a pair of chances to take the lead in the waning seconds. Freshman guard Corey Sanders missed a jumper with five seconds left before sophomore Mike Williams’s 3-pointer rattled off the rim with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Wake Forest (5-2) was paced by senior forward Devin Thomas, who tallied a double-double, scoring 23 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs. Corey Sanders scored a team-high 17 points for Rutgers in the losing effort.

The Deacons led Rutgers at the half 34-29 as sophomore guard Mitchell Wilbekin scored a game-high nine points in the opening 20 minutes.

Sophomore forward D.J. Foreman helped spark an 11-3 run for the Scarlet Knights midway through the second half as Rutgers took a 56-46 lead with 9:27 remaining. Rutgers’ final made field goal came with 7:27 remaining.

The Demon Deacons will host Arkansas on Friday night, while the Scarlet Knights will face Seton Hall on Saturday in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

