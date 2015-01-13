Preview: Wake Forest at Syracuse

Jim Boeheim has been around long enough to know that some things - like non-contact injuries - are completely out of his control. After losing freshman Chris McCullough to an ACL tear, Syracuse will put its unblemished conference record on the line Tuesday against visiting Wake Forest. “You can’t worry about something that you can’t do anything about,” Boeheim said Monday, one day after McCullough’s right knee gave out while trying to catch a transition pass against Florida State.

The Orange went on to win that game 70-57 for their sixth straight victory, but the loss of McCullough looms large. Boeheim is expected to give more minutes to young forwards B.J. Johnson, Chinonso Obokoh and especially Tyler Roberson in McCullough’s absense. Wake Forest, meanwhile, lost back-to-back games against top-10 teams Louisville and Duke before nipping Georgia Tech 76-69 on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (9-8, 1-3 ACC): Devin Thomas has enjoyed a strong season to this point, averaging 13.1 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons in both categories. However, Thomas also paces the team with 3.1 turnovers as Wake Forest averages 15 per game - a number that could spell bad news against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. Neither Thomas nor second-leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre is a threat from 3-point range, but Mitchell Wilbekin is hitting on 44.8 percent of his 58 attempts from beyond the arc.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (12-4, 3-0): In the midst of the disappointment surrounding McCullough’s injury was a sparkling performance by junior shooting guard Trevor Cooney against the Seminoles. Cooney made a career-high seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts and finished with 28 points after shooting a combined 13-for-43 from the field in the previous three contests. Cooney will have to shoulder more of the scoring load, while Rakeem Christmas (17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds) and Roberson (6.9, 6.3) will have to deliver more buckets down low.

TIP-INS

1. Wilbekin, who averages 8.6 points, has made exactly three 3-pointers in three of his last four games.

2. Miller-McIntyre is looking to bounce back after matching his season low with five points against Georgia Tech.

3. After barely playing as a freshman, Johnson really has struggled this season, shooting 31.1 percent from the field and going 6-for-28 from the arc.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 69, Syracuse 62