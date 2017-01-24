Preview: Wake Forest at Syracuse

Fresh off its first ACC road win in three year, Wake Forest will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Syracuse on Tuesday. The Demon Deacons have won two in a row — including the slump-busting victory — while the Orange return home after two straight losses to ranked teams last week.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Syracuse, which opened the season ranked No. 17 after a surprise run to the Final Four but has yet to win away from home, although the Orange have enjoyed some success at the Carrier Dome. They have an average margin of victory of 25.8, won four in a row and are undefeated in ACC play as hosts. Wake Forest has had its own issues on the road, but snapped a 25-game skid in conference away games by winning 93-88 at North Carolina State on Saturday — the first victory of its kind for third-year coach Danny Manning. "I'm really happy for him, just for us to get this one for him," sophomore forward John Collins told reporters after scoring 21 points in the win. "It's going to give us a lot of confidence. The locker-room morale is up right now."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-7, 3-4 ACC): The Demon Deacons were 1-42 in conference road games since the middle of the 2011-12 season before Saturday and had to hold on during some shaky final minutes. They were able to do so in part because of a 23-of-26 effort on free throws in second half and went 29-of-33 from the foul line in the game. "We know it," sophomore guard Keyshawn Woods, who had 18 points, told reporters after ending the long losing streak. "We see it when we watch games and when we rewatch our games and it comes up. So we knew what the streak was and we knew we needed to break it, and we did it tonight."

ABOUT SYRACUSE (11-9, 3-4): The Orange lost 85-68 and 84-66 at No. 6 North Carolina and No. 12 Notre Dame, respectively, last week, but it wasn’t because of the contributions from Tyler Lydon, Tyus Battle and Andrew White III. The trio combined for 111 points in the two losses, while the rest of the team managed just 23. "We can't win with just three guys against anybody," longtime coach Jim Boeheim told reporters after the loss to the Fighting Irish. "We have to have more guys. I can't even describe how disappointed I am in a couple guys on our team."

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse only has had three games decided by single digits this season.

2. Collins, the reigning ACC player of the week, leads four Wake Forest players scoring in double figures with 16.6 points per game.

3. The Orange have won all four meetings with the Demon Deacons.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 74, Wake Forest 68