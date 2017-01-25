Late 3-pointers push Syracuse past Wake Forest

Andrew White and Tyler Lydon connected on 3-pointers in the final 1:23 to lift Syracuse to an 81-76 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Lydon's 3-pointer gave the Orange a 76-73 lead, and Lydon, White and Taurean Thompson sank six consecutive free throws in the closing seconds as Syracuse (12-9, 4-4 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak.

White, who made all 10 of his free throws, scored a game-high 27 points as he surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a nomadic career that has included stops at Kansas, Nebraska and now Syracuse.

Thompson notched 18 points for the Orange, and Lydon had 15 points and nine rebounds.

John Collins, the ACC's reigning Player of the Week, led Wake Forest (12-8, 3-5) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant Crawford added 13 points for the Demon Deacons, who were trying to win a second consecutive ACC road game for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Trailing by eight midway through the second half, the Orange went on a 20-6 run to take a 67-61 lead with 4:25 left. Wake Forest answered with a 7-0 run that gave the Demon Deacons their final lead, 68-67, before White's 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining put Syracuse ahead to stay.

Down by three at the half, the Orange grabbed a 38-37 lead early in the second half as Thompson scored seven of Syracuse's first nine points following the break. Even with Collins on the bench after his third foul, the Demon Deacons built a 55-47 lead thanks to reserve center Doral Moore's four points while Collins was out.

The Orange answered with a 10-2 run capped by Lydon's 3-pointer from the key that knotted the score at 57 with 7:50 remaining.

Neither team managed to shoot 40 percent from the field as Wake Forest led 32-29 at halftime. The Demon Deacons held a 25-15 on the boards and grabbed nine offensive rebounds, leading to a whopping 17-4 edge in second-chance points.

Syracuse, which won for the first time this season when trailing at the half, wound up outshooting Wake Forest from the floor, 46.3 percent to 44.1 percent. The Demon Deacons posted a 37-32 rebounding edge.