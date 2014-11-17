Preview: Wake Forest at Tulane

Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning used a bit of humor to describe the Demon Deacons’ turnover-filled performance in Friday’s season-opening victory over UNC Asheville, telling reporters, “I think if you are a fan, you enjoyed sitting in the front row because you got to touch the game ball.” Manning seeks a more disciplined performance when Wake Forest travels Monday to Tulane, after the Demon Deacons committed 24 turnovers in an 80-69 win in his first game as coach. Devin Thomas made the difference, tying his career high of 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Tulane opens its season after losing to Princeton in the first round of the CBI tournament last spring, and will make its debut in the American Athletic Conference after 20 seasons in Conference USA. The Green Wave return their top six scorers from a year ago, including double-figure scorers in guards Louis Dabney, Jonathan Stark and Jay Hook. Wake Forest downed Tulane 72-57 at home last season and leads the all-time series 5-0.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (1-0): Freshman Konstantinos Mitoglou impressed in his debut, scoring 17 points and adding eight rebounds while hitting 9-of-10 free throws. Codi Miller-McIntyre, who led the Demon Deacons in scoring last season (12.6), finished with eight points but was hurt by foul trouble after scoring six points in the opening minutes. Wake Forest outrebounded UNC Asheville by nearly a 2-to-1 margin (49-25).

ABOUT TULANE (2013-14: 17-17): Dabney (15.2 points), Stark (14.5) and Hook (13.9) provide coach Ed Conroy with plenty of scoring: they became the first Green Wave trio to score at least 400 points in a single season since 1995-96. Hook hit 83 3-pointers as a freshman to establish a school record and make the CUSA all-freshman team. Tulane’s weakest area is its frontcourt, but the NCAA cleared 6-foot-10 center Aaron Liberman (a Northwestern transfer) to play this season.

TIP-INS

1. Miller-McIntyre scored 12 points in last year’s victory over the Green Wave; Dabney led Tulane with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

2. Tulane made 205 3-pointers last season, the third-highest mark in school history.

3. Manning used his bench early and often in the opener: 10 Demon Deacons played in the first nine minutes.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 64, Tulane 58