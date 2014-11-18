(Updated: Light editing throughout)

Wake Forest 71, Tulane 49: Devin Thomas posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced effort as the visiting Demon Deacons spoiled the Green Wave’s season opener.

Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 12 points, sparking a decisive second-half run for Wake Forest (2-0). The Demon Deacons, who raced to a 26-8 first-half advantage before reaching halftime with a 32-27 lead, pulled away with a 15-4 spurt in the early moments of the second half.

Louis Dabney led the Green Wave (0-1) with 17 points and four steals while Tre Drye pulled down 11 rebounds. Tulane hit only 1-of-20 3-point attempts.

Miller-McIntyre scored six points during the second-half run and Cornelius Hudson’s dunk with 12:57 remaining capped the burst and gave Wake Forest a 47-32 advantage. Miller-McIntyre’s layup four-plus minutes later extended the Demon Deacon’s cushion to 57-38 and Tulane shot just 3-for-20 from the field after halftime.

Two huge runs – one by each team – dominated the first half as Wake Forest scored 20 consecutive points and held Tulane scoreless for more than nine minutes to build a 26-8 lead on two Aaron Roundtree III free throws with 6:44 left in the half. Dabney scored the first nine points of a 19-3 surge and Jonathan Stark’s basket with 43 seconds left pulled the Green Wave within 29-27.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas recorded his 11th career double-double, tops among active ACC players. … Tulane G Jay Hook, who set a school record with 83 3-pointers last season, went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc and finished with just two points. … Wake Forest improved to 6-0 all-time against Tulane, including a 72-57 home victory over the Green Wave last season.