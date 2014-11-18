FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wake Forest 71, Tulane 49
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 18, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Wake Forest 71, Tulane 49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Light editing throughout)

Wake Forest 71, Tulane 49: Devin Thomas posted 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced effort as the visiting Demon Deacons spoiled the Green Wave’s season opener.

Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 12 points, sparking a decisive second-half run for Wake Forest (2-0). The Demon Deacons, who raced to a 26-8 first-half advantage before reaching halftime with a 32-27 lead, pulled away with a 15-4 spurt in the early moments of the second half.

Louis Dabney led the Green Wave (0-1) with 17 points and four steals while Tre Drye pulled down 11 rebounds. Tulane hit only 1-of-20 3-point attempts.

Miller-McIntyre scored six points during the second-half run and Cornelius Hudson’s dunk with 12:57 remaining capped the burst and gave Wake Forest a 47-32 advantage. Miller-McIntyre’s layup four-plus minutes later extended the Demon Deacon’s cushion to 57-38 and Tulane shot just 3-for-20 from the field after halftime.

Two huge runs – one by each team – dominated the first half as Wake Forest scored 20 consecutive points and held Tulane scoreless for more than nine minutes to build a 26-8 lead on two Aaron Roundtree III free throws with 6:44 left in the half. Dabney scored the first nine points of a 19-3 surge and Jonathan Stark’s basket with 43 seconds left pulled the Green Wave within 29-27.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Thomas recorded his 11th career double-double, tops among active ACC players. … Tulane G Jay Hook, who set a school record with 83 3-pointers last season, went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc and finished with just two points. … Wake Forest improved to 6-0 all-time against Tulane, including a 72-57 home victory over the Green Wave last season.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.