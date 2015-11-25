Preview: Wake Forest vs. UCLA

Narrow first-round victories at the Maui Invitational were followed up by one-sided losses, leaving Wake Forest and UCLA to battle it out Wednesday in the consolation championship at the Lahaina Civic Center. The Demon Deacons posted the upset of the tournament with a victory against No. 14 Indiana in their Maui opener but couldn’t repeat that effort in a 22-point loss to No. 16 Vanderbilt, and UCLA held off UNLV before getting run over by No. 7 Kansas.

Wake Forest freshman Bryant Crawford may have come of age in Maui after struggling big time the first 30 minutes against Indiana before emerging as one of the team’s bright spots. His two baskets in the final 25 seconds got the Demon Deacons past the Hoosiers and he came back with 15 points, five assists and three steals against Vanderbilt. After committing eight turnovers in the first 30 minutes against Indiana, he’s turned the ball over just three times since. His matchup with UCLA freshman point guard Aaron Holiday could be one to watch, though the Bruins may opt to guard Crawford with the more experienced Bryce Alford.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-2): Mitchell Wilbekin will be looking to bounce back after missing all eight of his field goal attempts and going scoreless in 34 minutes against Vanderbilt. Wilbekin looked comfortable in the small gymnasium the day before against Indiana, scoring 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, so the performance was quite out of the ordinary for the younger brother of Scottie Wilbekin, the SEC Player of the Year at Florida two years ago. The third starting guard for Wake Forest, sophomore Greg McClinton, played only eight minutes against Vanderbilt after averaging 22.3 coming in, so his playing time will be something to watch as well.

ABOUT UCLA (3-2): Two of the most productive players for the Bruins this season didn’t produce against Kansas, and that’s a main reason they’re playing for third place. Alford came in averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 7-footer Thomas Welsh was second at 15, but each scored six against the Jayhawks and UCLA lost by 19. Who the Bruins can feel good about is Isaac Hamilton, who started the season with an 0-for-6 shooting performance in a shocking loss to Monmouth, but has steadily found his game and finished with a season-high 19 points against Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has as many players from Roswell, N.M. on its roster (six) as it does from Southern California.

2. The Bruins made 30 consecutive free throws in the tournament before Welsh missed two late in the first half Tuesday.

3. Wake Forest coach Danny Manning and UCLA coach Steve Alford met in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament, when Manning was at Tulsa, and the Bruins prevailed 76-59.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 73, UCLA 68