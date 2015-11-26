Wake Forest 80, UCLA 77

Wake Forest held off UCLA down the stretch to earn a 80-77 victory in the third place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday.

UCLA, which never led in the second half, pulled within 70-69 on a jumper by center Thomas Welsh with 4:33 left.

Wake guard Mitchell Wilbekin responded by making one of two free throws on the other end, and neither team scored again for nearly three minutes.

The Bruins (3-3) had four possessions where they could have tied the game or gone ahead with a three-pointer, but missed two shots from the floor and two free throws, and also turned it over once.

Demon Deacon forward Devin Thomas knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:31 to play to push the lead to four, and UCLA never got closer than three the rest of the way.

Thomas had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Wake Forest (4-2), and went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. The Deacons shot 42 free throws to the Bruins’ 14.

Forward Tony Parker paced UCLA with 18 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Guard Isaac Hamilton finished with 18 points as well.