Preview: Wake Forest at Virginia

Wake Forest has won five of its last six games and looks to continue its upswing when it hits the road to face Virginia on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play with an impressive 73-67 win over North Carolina and coach Jeff Bzdelik believes his squad is finally making strides. “Just a great effort by our team, they all stood out,” he said. “We’ve grown up a lot, last year all those freshmen learned the hard way.”

Virginia bounced back from an 87-52 thrashing at the hands of Tennessee with a 62-50 victory on the road in its ACC opener against Florida State. The Cavaliers are ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense at 56.2 points per game and have held three of their last four opponents under 60. Virginia needs to employ that type of stifling defense to halt a streak that has seen it lose seven of its last eight games to Wake Forest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3, RSN

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (11-3, 1-0 ACC): The Demon Deacons are ranked in the top 15 nationally in rebounding but lost the battle of the boards 53-34 against North Carolina. Codi Miller-McIntyre leads the team in scoring (16.6) and has finished in double figures in 12 of his last 14 games. Travis McKie needs 15 more points to become the 20th player in school history to reach 1,500 for his career.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (10-4, 1-0 ACC): Akil Mitchell recorded his first double-double of the season, notching 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Florida State. Joe Harris is the only player to average double figures in scoring (10.3) but suffered a concussion against the Seminoles and is questionable for Wednesday’s contest. The Cavaliers hope to begin conference play with two straight wins for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest has held its last four opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field.

2. The Demon Deacons are 70-60 all-time against Virginia.

3. Justin Anderson has led the Cavaliers in scoring in each of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 77, Virginia 75