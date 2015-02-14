Preview: Wake Forest at Virginia

Virginia hardly was a well-oiled machine on offense even with All-American candidate Justin Anderson. Without their second-leading scorer and best 3-point shooter, the No. 3 Cavaliers must continue to find ways to manufacture points when they host Wake Forest in Saturday’s ACC matchup. “We’ll just have to find a different way to do things,” forward Anthony Gill told reporters this week. “Our game changes, but our system stays the same, so I think we just are finding different ways to score without him on the court.”

Gill had nine points and 11 rebounds as Virginia escaped North Carolina State with a four-point win on Wednesday in the team’s first full game without Anderson (fractured finger). Evan Nolte was inserted into the starting lineup in Anderson’s place, but managed three points in 24 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon picked up the slack with 15 points and might need another big effort to hold off a Wake Forest team that is seeking its fourth win in five games.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-13, 4-8 ACC): The Demon Deacons’ last three victories have come by a total of nine points and nine of their last 11 games have been decided by single digits, including contests that went to overtime and double overtime. They entered Thursday’s action ranked 15th in the nation in rebounding, led by Devin Thomas (9.6), although he has as many turnovers (10) as rebounds over the last two games. Codi Miller-McIntyre leads the team with 14.2 points per game despite back-to-back outings in which he has totaled 15 points on 6-of-19 from the field.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (22-1, 10-1): The Cavaliers rank 191st in the nation in scoring (66.9) and have scored 52 and 51 points in the last two games, respectively. Fortunately, they continue to have the nation’s top scoring defense (50.5) and have given up more than 60 points in a game only four times all season. Brogdon (13.7) has surpassed Anderson (13.4) as the team’s leading scorer and has scored 15 or more points in four straight games despite shooting 37 percent over that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest freshman F Konstantinos Mitoglou went 6-of-7 from 3-point range his last time out and has made 12 of his last 17 3-point attempts.

2. Anderson leads the ACC in 3-point shooting (48.4 percent), while his teammates are making 32.5 percent of their treys.

3. The teams will meet again Feb. 25 in Winston-Salem.

PREDICTION: Virginia 62, Wake Forest 55