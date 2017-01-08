Preview: Wake Forest at Virginia

No. 12 Virginia will try to avoid its first three-game losing streak in nearly six years when it hosts Wake Forest on Sunday night. Following a 10-1 non-conference run and an ACC-opening win at Louisville, the Cavaliers have been stunned in back-to-back games and find themselves at 1-2 in league play for the second straight season.

An 88-76 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday saw a departure from the norm for Virginia's dominant defense, which allowed the Panthers to shoot 53.7 percent. "We got lost a lot defensively," Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett told reporters. "We didn't keep the ball in front. We didn't keep them off the glass. Things that will get you beat. And we got beat." The Demon Deacons are beginning a stretch in which they play four of seven on the road, with a trio of home games that includes North Carolina and Duke. They enter this challenging portion coming off a 79-66 win over Boston College at home Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-5, 1-2 ACC): After a clunker in the ACC opener (two points, three rebounds), sophomore forward John Collins is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds in the last two games. Three others are scoring in double digits and sophomore guard Bryant Crawford - who ranks second at 14.3 points per game - is second in the conference in assists (5.9). He hit 8-of-10 shots en route to a team-high 22 points in the only meeting last season, which Virginia won 72-71 on a last-second 3-pointer.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (11-3, 1-2): The Cavaliers under Bennett have never been a team that gets to the line often, but this season's edition is taking that to extremes. They made 2-of-5 free throws against Pittsburgh after hitting 3-of-5 in a loss to Florida State, took an alarming 42 fewer foul shots than their opponents in those two games and entered Saturday's play last in the country with an average of 12.7 attempts. Junior Devon Hall has been chipping in on the offensive end with three straight double-digit efforts, including a season-high 15 points versus the Panthers.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won four straight meetings overall, although two of the last three have been decided by one point.

2. Cavaliers G Kyle Guy is 10-for-17 from 3-point range in his last three home games.

3. Wake Forest needs one win to match last season's total.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Wake Forest 61