Virginia 74, Wake Forest 51: Malcolm Brogdon scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds as the host Cavaliers led from start to finish in a dominant display against the Demon Deacons.

Joe Harris, who showed no ill effects from the concussion he suffered Saturday against Florida State, added 11 points while Justin Anderson also netted 11 off the bench for Virginia (11-4, 2-0 ACC). London Perrantes dished out five assists and Akil Mitchell grabbed a game-high seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have held four of their last five opponents under 60 points.

Coron Williams led the way with 11 points in a reserve role for Wake Forest (11-4, 1-1), which has lost 15 consecutive ACC road games. Travis McKie finished with a team-high four rebounds and Codi Miller-McIntyre was held to six points -- more than 10 below his season average -- for the Demon Deacons, who shot 35.4 percent from the field.

Virginia sped out to an 11-0 lead and stretched its advantage to 16 after Evan Nolte hit a 3-pointer midway through the first half. Williams keyed a 9-0 spurt to trim the deficit to nine before the Cavaliers pulled away again, when Harris nailed a triple just before the halftime buzzer to put them on top 41-24.

It was more of the same in the second stanza as Harris sparked a 10-0 burst to extend Virginia’s lead to 25. Brogdon’s driving layup made it 65-33 with under eight minutes remaining as the Cavaliers opened up conference play with two straight wins for the first time since 2009-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia F Anthony Gill scored 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field. … Wake Forest started off 2-of-10 from beyond the arc before finishing 4-of-17. … The Cavaliers won the battle of the boards 38-25 and have outrebounded their opponents in 12 of 15 games.