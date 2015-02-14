Virginia turns back Wake Forest upset bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - For the past two seasons, Virginia fans have adopted the word “Cavalanch” as the official term for a big run that buries the Cavaliers’ opponents during certain parts of a game.

On Saturday afternoon, the second-ranked Cavaliers added another impressive spurt when they overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to survive Wake Forest 61-60 in front of a sold-out crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.

Wake Forest (12-14, 4-9) had the final possession of the game with the chance to pull the upset, but guard Codi Miller-McIntyre was unable to get off a shot, turning the ball over as time expired.

“It was a one-point game and that guy (Miller-McIntyre) is very hard to keep out of the lane,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We were fortunate to make one stop at the end and come away with a tough win against a team that is really improving.”

Miller-McIntyre finished with 13 points.

Playing its second full game without junior swingman Justin Anderson, Virginia (23-1, 11-1) had to create offense from other spots on the floor and used a 27-12 run at the start of the second half to eventually escape pesky Wake Forest.

“I really liked how we came out of halftime,” Bennett said. “We attacked it more and were more aggressive on offense; we ran it to score. In the second half, we ran it to score, we got the ball inside and it was just a nice flow.”

Forward Dinos Mitoglou was the catalyst for the Demon Deacons, scoring a team-high 18 points on six 3-pointers.

“We weren’t quick on our rotations,” Bennett said. “I thought we were just a half a step too slow and not alert. If (Mitoglou) gets the ball and you’re not there on the catch and he gets his rhythm going, you’re in big trouble.”

Mitoglou knocked down two triples late in the game, including one with 39 seconds remaining to pull Wake Forest to within 60-59.

“This afternoon was a hard-fought ballgame,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. “Virginia comes out in the second half and makes some adjustments and they won the second half. At the end of the ballgame, those guys sat down and made a really good defensive play.”

Virginia led by as many as 13 points in the second half. Forward Anthony Gill paced the Cavaliers with a game-high 19 points.

“We’re getting him (Gill) the ball in good spots,” Bennett said. “He’s turning and facing, driving hard and finishing.”

Virginia guard Malcolm Brogdon added 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Brogdon was also assigned with the task of guarding Miller.

Fellow guard London Perrantes scored 11 points, but like Brogdon was 0 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

In Anderson’s absence, Virginia has struggled from the 3-point line and made just 2 of 12 attempts against the Demon Deacons. Both of the makes came from junior Evan Nolte, who has started in Anderson’s spot since his injury.

The Cavaliers shot 45 percent from the field for the game and Wake Forest connected on 43 percent. Unlike Virginia, the Demon Deacons used the 3-pointer as their best friend, knocking down 10 triples.

“They (Virginia) were a little big more active in the second half defensively,” Manning said. “We probably missed a couple of shots that we would like to have over again, but I guess you have to give their defense credit.”

Forward Devin Thomas, who was averaging just shy of 13 points entering the game, was held to three points and did not attempt a shot from the field.

Wake Forest led by as many as seven in the first half and was up 31-24 at intermission.

Mitoglou led the Demon Deacons with nine first-half points on three 3-pointers. Wake Forest shot 48 percent from the field in the half and connected on five 3-pointers.

Virginia was limited to 36 percent shooting from the field in the first half and was paced by Gill’s seven points.

The Cavaliers led just once in the first half when they took a one-point lead with 16:08 left.

The seven-point deficit was Virginia’s largest of the season.

NOTES: Virginia played the first of three straight home games in a span of eight days. ... Despite a 74-51 loss in Charlottesville last season, Wake Forest has won seven of its past 10 games with Virginia. ... Wake Forest started a stretch of three games against top-10 teams in a span of 11 days, including two against Virginia. ... The Cavaliers’ 23-1 record ties a mark for the best start in school history ... Virginia will be back in action Monday night when it hosts Pittsburgh. Wake Forest will travel to Notre Dame for a Tuesday night game.